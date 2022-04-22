Sources: Columbus Crew agrees to trade Gyasi Zardes to Colorado Rapids

The Crew would reportedly receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money but could increase if certain incentives are met.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sources have confirmed to 10TV that the Columbus Crew have agreed to trade forward Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids.

In return, the Crew would reportedly receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money but could increase to $1.25 million if certain incentives are met.

The trade needs to still be approved by Major League Soccer, according to sources.

Zardes joined Columbus in 2018 and has played in 110 matches with 100 starts. In his four-plus years, he scored 54 goals with six assists.

This season, Zardes has played in all seven games but has only one start.

Before coming to Columbus, Zardes began his professional career with the LA Galaxy, signing as a Homegrown player prior to the 2013 season. He scored 40 goals in 155 appearances.