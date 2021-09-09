Ohio health officials discuss latest on COVID-19 including mu variant, rising hospitalizations

Ohio health officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials addressed a continued rise in statewide hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A panel of medical specialists with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center began the discussion by talking about a rise in hospitalizations among pregnant women. Additionally, officials are addressing reports of the new mu variant and what medical experts say is the misuse of ivermectin as treatment for the virus.

Zone 2 represents 37 counties in central Ohio. According to Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andrew Thomas, there are currently 900 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals within the zone. Previously, the highest number of patients treated in Zone 2 has been 1,200, Thomas said.

According to Dr. Michael Cackovic, every patient critically ill in the hospital right now is unvaccinated. Cackovic said the vaccination rate among pregnant people in the country currently sits at an average of 22%.

"This is certainly a problem because the best thing any mom can do for their baby is to actually get vaccinated," said Cackovic.

Cackovic detailed treating mothers in the hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were struggling to breathe. Cackovic said the best way to protect your child is to protect yourself.

Following the briefing, the Ohio Department of Health provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Hospital Association says roughly one in seven patients in hospitals statewide has COVID-19. In terms of patients in the ICU, one in four is currently being treated for the virus.

In rural hospitals, one in three patients has COVID-19 and half of all patients in the ICU are battling the virus.

Statewide, there are more than 3,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. More than 800 patients are battling the virus in the ICU.

"Both of these figures are trending in the wrong direction," said Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, who said the surge is largely driven by unvaccinated Ohioans and the delta variant.

This briefing comes one day after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced an indoor mask order for the city as cases continue to rise. Shortly after, the cities of Bexley and Whitehall also announced indoor mask orders.