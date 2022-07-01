Ohio Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 pandemic

A second wave of Ohio National Guard members were mobilized to assist hospitals across the state with a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for Friday’s briefing by Maj. General John C. Harris, adjunct general for the Ohio National Guard, as well as Andy Thomas, chief clinical officer for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Robert Wyllie, chief medical operations officer for the Cleveland Clinic.

You can watch Friday’s briefing in the player below:

The briefing comes one day after a second wave of Ohio National Guard members were mobilized to assist hospitals across the state with a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. State health officials have said the goal is to ease the strain on medical staff at larger hospitals dealing with an overflow of COVID-19 patients.