Ohio Department of Health, National Guard provide update on COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and National Guard officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Major General John C. Harris, Jr., adjutant general with the Ohio National Guard. David Custodio with Summa Health System and St. Thomas Hospitals will also speak, as well as Associate Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Physician, Jennifer Wall Forrester.

Ohio health leaders and nurses from across the state held a briefing on Tuesday, urging Ohioans to get tested for the virus ahead of gathering for the holidays. Health experts also pleaded with Ohioans who feel ill to stay home.

The plea comes as statewide hospitalizations continue to steadily increase. Currently, central Ohio hospitals are treating roughly 900 people for COVID-19. In northeastern Ohio hospitals, between 2,800 to 2,900 patients are battling the virus.

"This is a coming crisis for central Ohio in a way we probably haven't seen before," Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer with The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said.