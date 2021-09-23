Authorities searching for 38-year-old man that prompted brief AMBER Alert out of Grove City

The alert was canceled shortly after it was issued, and Grove City police confirm the child is now safe at home.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are searching for the man accused of abducting a 6-year-old child after he prompted an AMBER Alert to be issued on Thursday.

That alert was canceled shortly after it was issued, and Grove City police confirm the child is now safe at home. However, they are still searching for 38-year-old Wayne Kelso.

He is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Kelso was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped jeans and a black hat.

Police did not detail the relationship, if any, between Kelso and the child.