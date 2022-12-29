ODOT workers heading to New York to assist in snow removal after deadly blizzard

A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks will be helping with snow removal efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation are headed to New York to assist with street cleanup after a deadly blizzard touched down last week.

The New York Emergency Management Agency made the plea for help and equipment to Ohio EMA on Tuesday, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine's office.

According to the release, the trucks left Thursday morning and will be in New York for six days.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” said Governor DeWine. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

ODOT workers will be traveling along Interstate 90 to western New York, the release says. Crews are expected to work two 12-hour shifts and return home Jan. 3.