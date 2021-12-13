Ohio State details plan to spend $2 million for off-campus safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has released a breakdown of how they plan to spend an additional $2 million on safety for the off-campus area this year.
The university announced in September they will be adding at least $20 million in funding towards new safety measures on and around campus over the next decade.
Here’s a breakdown of what the university is using for the first year:
- $637,000 for cameras
- $400,000 for Buckeye Watch Group
- $408,000 for lighting
- $725,000 for other items like campus security officers, personal safety devices and expanding Lyft program
A university spokesman said these amounts are projections and could change as safety efforts continue to grow.
An additional $2 million has already been spent on cameras, lighting online safety classes and other initiatives for the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being.
The university also plans to hire more Ohio State police officers and provide diversity training.
The safety and security budget for the university and medical center is expected to grow to $35 million annually.