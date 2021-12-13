Ohio State details plan to spend $2 million for off-campus safety

The $2 million will go towards cameras, the Buckeye Watch Group, lighting and other initiatives for off-campus safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has released a breakdown of how they plan to spend an additional $2 million on safety for the off-campus area this year.

The university announced in September they will be adding at least $20 million in funding towards new safety measures on and around campus over the next decade.

Here’s a breakdown of what the university is using for the first year:

$637,000 for cameras

$400,000 for Buckeye Watch Group

$408,000 for lighting

$725,000 for other items like campus security officers, personal safety devices and expanding Lyft program

A university spokesman said these amounts are projections and could change as safety efforts continue to grow.

An additional $2 million has already been spent on cameras, lighting online safety classes and other initiatives for the Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being.

The university also plans to hire more Ohio State police officers and provide diversity training.