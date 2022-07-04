New Albany rabbi bringing aid to Poland

Rabbi Howard Apothaker will join other Jewish leaders from around the country on a mission to Poland.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A New Albany rabbi is leaving Friday to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to other countries.

Rabbi Howard Apothaker of Temple Beth Shalom will join other Jewish leaders from around the country on a mission to Poland.

"I'm not scared to go at all. I never gave any thought to being scared at all. I don't have that," Apothaker said. "The only thing is that I'm a little apprehensive about really making connections because of the language barrier. But besides that, I feel 100% comfortable."

Apothaker said he plans to take 2 tons of donated baby formula, antibiotics and other necessities to help the refugees. He added that the supplies he's bringing will help people who are stuck in Poland.

To Apothaker, it's important to help those in need during this crisis.

"When the grandchildren ask, 20 years from now, 'So what did you do?' This is what I attempted to do. I don't wanna be a spectator to people's misery and suffering from afar," Apothaker said.