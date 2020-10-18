Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Columbus apartment

Police were called to the apartment by a concerned family member was unable to contact her mother who lived inside.

Police said a woman was killed by a man and then the man died by suicide at an apartment on the north side of Columbus.

Officers were called to an apartment on Pine Tree Street West around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a concerned family member was unable to contact their mother, 53-year-old Kimberly Thomas, who lived inside.

Police were able to make their way into the apartment and found Thomas and an unidentified man. Both were pronounced deceased at 10:17 a.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the man shot and killed Thomas then he died by suicide.

Police are not identifying the man until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.