Ginther responds to growing concerns of crosswalk safety

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city will review the research and take a closer look at the intersection where a 4-year-old girl was hit and killed Halloween night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calls are growing louder for the City of Columbus to do something about a deadly crosswalk.

On Halloween night, a 4-year-old girl was killed while walking across the street with her mother. It happened at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Ave in northeast Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is going take a closer look at the area and traffic patterns and “invest based on what the data and the research tell us.”

The city installed flashlights in 2018. Neighbors said a traffic light is needed instead. The city said the best way to report a request is to utilize 311 services.

Neighbors told 10TV that 311 services did not work for much smaller requests and that’s why they don’t trust the service will work.

In response to that, Mayor Ginther said, “we have done we're committed to continuous improvement we just made a major overhaul to our 311 system to make it more responsive. You know we need to be making sure we're holding ourselves accountable and reporting out to the public about what we're doing and the actions we're taking and we are committed to making sure that happens.”

Neighbors fear the problem with speeding and traffic on Westerville Road could get worse with the creation of a new massive 69-acre sports park nearby at Kilbourne Run.

“We want it to be a place where folks feel safe getting to and from there,” Ginther said.