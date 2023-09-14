Former Ohio State QB Art Schlichter sentenced after being found guilty of cocaine possession

The former quarterback was charged with possession of cocaine months after Hilliard police found him unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn in June 2022.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Former Ohio State University quarterback Art Schlichter was sentenced to one year of probation after he was found guilty of cocaine possession.

Records from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas state that if Schlichter violates his probation, he will serve 11 months in prison.

The former quarterback was charged with possession of cocaine months after Hilliard police found him unresponsive in a room at the Hampton Inn in June 2022, according to court documents.

Officers administered Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses, and Schlichter was taken to the hospital.

Police wrote in the filing that officers found drug paraphernalia in the room as well as a white powdery substance. A BCI analysis confirmed the substance found was .26 grams of cocaine.

Charges were filed against Schlichter in October of that year.

In October 2011, Schlichter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for engaging in corrupt activity and theft charges.

In June 2021, Schlicter was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio and has been on parole.

Prosecutors say Schlichter promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

Schlichter also spent 10 years in prison in Indiana for other gambling-related crimes.