Man found shot and killed in Reynoldsburg

Officers were called at 7:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Merchants Drive near Brice Road.

Reynoldsburg police were called to Merchants Drive near Brice Road around 7:50 a.m., where they found the man, who was already dead.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area.

People who arrived to work told officers they didn’t see anything at the time.

Police have not released information about a potential suspect.