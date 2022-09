Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park Friday night. Police said he was found in the Scioto River on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead Saturday more than 20 hours after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park, according to Columbus police.

Police said 52-year-old Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the Park Friday night around 7:30.

Police said park rangers found Ricks in the Scioto River near the park and was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m.