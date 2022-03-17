Man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel, crashing into Coshocton home

The crash happened in the 900 block of Main Street shortly after 8:10 p.m., according to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.

COSHOCTON, Ohio — A man is dead after losing consciousness while driving and crashing his vehicle into a Coshocton County home Thursday night. A woman was also injured during the crash.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Main Street shortly after 8:10 p.m., according to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the man was driving eastbound on Main St. when he lost consciousness. This caused his foot to press on the accelerator. His vehicle veered off the roadway at the intersection of East Main St.

The vehicle continued over the curb and ran into a home. No one inside the home at the time of the crash was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was then med-flighted to Akron General Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the sheriff's office.