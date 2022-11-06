Man dies after being pulled from vehicle in west Columbus pond

Two people were inside the vehicle when it went into the pond. One person was able to get out of the vehicle. The other person was pulled out by a dive team.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died Saturday evening after he was pulled from a submerged vehicle in a west Columbus pond.

The Columbus Division of Fire and the Columbus Division of Police were called to Brookview at Templeton Crossing apartments in the 5400 block of Arbrook just after 7 p.m.

Two people were inside the vehicle when it went into the pond, Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said. One person was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to shore.

Geitter told 10TV's Richard Solomon that four officers jumped into the pond to help the second person but were unsuccessful.

Divers later arrived and pulled the man out from the passenger side of the vehicle. Geitter said he was submerged for at least 20 minutes.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital. Police confirmed to 10TV the man later died.

Officials did not say whether the other person suffered any injuries.

The vehicle was upside down as crews pulled it from the water.