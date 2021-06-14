Man charged with 4 counts of murder in West Jefferson shooting

Police said the charges were filed against 35-year-old John Steckel.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — A man is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of four people in West Jefferson last month.

West Jefferson police said a passerby called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on May 24 about a man lying outside an apartment on Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people shot and killed. Police identified the victims as:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of West Jefferson

Shawn A. Wright, 45, of London

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, of London

Police said murder charges were filed Monday against 35-year-old John Steckel. He is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

Police scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon at 1:30.