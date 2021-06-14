Man charged with 4 counts of murder in West Jefferson shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — A man is charged with four counts of murder in the shooting deaths of four people in West Jefferson last month.
West Jefferson police said a passerby called 911 around 5:30 p.m. on May 24 about a man lying outside an apartment on Jackson Street.
When officers arrived, they found multiple people shot and killed. Police identified the victims as:
- Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of West Jefferson
- Shawn A. Wright, 45, of London
- Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield
- Leon Billy Daniels, 38, of London
Police said murder charges were filed Monday against 35-year-old John Steckel. He is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.
Police scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon at 1:30.
Additional charges are requested in a future grand jury hearing, Police Chief Chris Floyd wrote in a press release.