Police identify 4 people shot & killed at an apartment in West Jefferson

Arriving officers found three bodies inside the apartment, as well as one victim outside.

Authorities have identified four people who were found shot to death Monday evening at an apartment in West Jefferson.

Police responded to a 911 call from a passerby around 5:30 p.m. about a man lying outside the apartment on Jackson Street door with a possible gunshot wound.

Arriving officers found the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially reported "multiple victims" were found outside but later said only one person was found dead outside the building.

While checking the home, officers found three additional victims: two men and one woman. All three were pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police identified the victims as:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of West Jefferson

Shawn A. Wright, 45, of London

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, of London

Police said there is no suspect information at this time but have said they believe it could be a targeted event based on the location of the apartment.

"Something brought somebody to a dead-end street," said West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd.

West Jefferson police are leading the investigation with help from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.