Man accused of setting fire at Columbus homeless camp pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who is accused of setting fires at a homeless camp near the Greater Columbus Convention Center pleaded not guilty Friday.

Carl Mahone, 54, is charged with aggravated arson following two separate fires that were set last week at a homeless camp. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to the fire near 288 Convention Center Dr. On arrival, crews found a working fire that involved the encampment located under the 3rd Street bridge.

Court records state a witness working in the area observed Mahone leaving the scene of the fire and provided a detailed description.

After clearing the scene, personnel were dispatched to a second incident at the same location and found multiple tents on fire. The second fire was located on the south side of the bridge's support structure.

Mahone was found in the 600 block of North High Street and was detained by the Columbus Division of Police.

During an interview with investigators, Mahone admitted to setting the fire, according to court records.

