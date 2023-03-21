Man accused of setting fires at homeless camp near Greater Columbus Convention Center

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Carl Mahone is charged with aggravated arson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 54-year-old man has been charged after he was accused of setting fires at a homeless camp near the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to the fire near 288 Convention Center Drive at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.

On arrival, crews found a working fire that involved the encampment located under the 3rd Street bridge.

Court records states a witness working in the area observed Mahone leaving the scene of the fire and provided a detailed description.

After clearing the scene, personnel were dispatched to a second incident at the same location and found multiple tents on fire. The second fire was located on the south side of the bridge's support structure.

Mahone was found in the 600 block of North High Street and was detained by the Columbus Division of Police.

During an interview with investigators, Mahone admitted to setting the fire, according to court records.