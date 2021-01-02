Licking County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies after being hit by vehicle

Apollo served the sheriff's office for the last six years.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office announced one of its K-9 deputies passed away Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, K-9 Apollo escaped from his handler around 8 a.m. after working overnight.

The sheriff's office said deputies from Franklin County assisted in the search.

Around 9:45 a.m., Apollo was found in the 7200 block of Havens Corners Road in Franklin County.

The sheriff's office said it appeared that Apollo was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Apollo served the sheriff's office for the last six years.