Lancaster mobile home park damaged during storms

David Wentz says the storm damaged the foundation to his home, and uprooted a tree that collapsed on his next door neighbor’s mobile home, making it uninhabitable.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Ohio — One neighborhood in Lancaster is still cleaning up after a storm ripped through their complex on Monday.

Residents in the Colonial Estates mobile park complex say they are still feeling the effects of Monday’s storm with a number of trees being uprooted from the ground, some hitting a few of the homes.

David Wentz said the storm damaged the foundation to his home, and uprooted a tree that collapsed on his next door neighbor’s mobile home, making it uninhabitable.

“It was awful, it was awful, I was here by myself and it sounded like a bomb went off,” Wentz said. "It could've went different directions, it could have fell this way, fell that way and busted up, because it's a big tree."

Wentz said he was devastated to see the storm damage leaving his neighbors without a home and shared the damage could have been avoided if the property owners maintained the trees around the park.

"It's scary. Them poor people, they lost everything,” said Wentz.

He said he appreciates the shade from all the foliage, but some of the trees are creating dangerous situations.

"The dangerous ones need to come out of here."

The Fairfield County Emergency Management Director Jon Kochis said the Red Cross came to assist the family immediately, but they cannot require tree removal.

“We consider this a private residence whether it's one home or multiple homes, so as far as our evaluation or assistance, we don't really have much ability to do anything other than provide help and fast,” said Kochis.