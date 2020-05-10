Local restaurant staple shuttered by COVID-19

La Scala, a Dublin classic, will close October 31.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A local favorite for decades will close its doors at the end of the month after an unimaginable loss of life and business.

La Scala, a Dublin classic, will close October 31, according to Nick Lalli, La Scala vice president of operations.

Lalli tells 10TV that the closure follows the struggles COVID-19 brought to the restaurant industry this year, but also the death of his father, William Lalli, to complications of the Coronavirus.

“Now, we’re a double statistic essentially,” Lalli said. “COVID claimed a life and COVID claimed a business.”

William Lalli started as a founding chef at La Scala when it opened in 1972 before eventually owning the business.

“It’s tough,” Lalli said. “I mean, I’m an only child and my mom was with my dad since high school, so sweethearts throughout. It’s still hard. Every day is a struggle.”

2020 was expected to be a record year for the banquet house and restaurant, according to Lalli, who told 10TV they had a number of weddings and events booked up.

But while La Scala’s chapter is ending, William Lalli’s dream will live on, Lalli told 10TV.