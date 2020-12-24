Photographer Jeff Sheerer retiring after 40 years with WBNS-10TV

In his time with WBNS, Jeff has traveled the world and covered some of the biggest stories through his camera.

As we are into the holiday season, we want to thank a member of our family as his time with 10TV is coming to an end.

Photographer Jeff Sheerer is retiring Thursday after 40 years with us.

He worked on the Ohio State coaches show for more than a decade, covering the Memorial Tournament for 20 years and even presidential inaugurations.

For us, Jeff has been a constant source of information, inspiration and especially this year, a positive voice.

We will miss you Jeff and congratulations on the next exciting chapter.