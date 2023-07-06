Murder trial date set for Jason Meade nearly 3 years after Casey Goodson's death

Jason Meade pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges for the death of Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A trial date has been set for the former Franklin County sheriff deputy who is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in 2020.

According to Jason Meade's attorney Mark Collins, his trial is scheduled for Oct. 30. Jurors will hear the trial on Oct. 27.

The case also has a motion hearing on Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Meade pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to murder and reckless homicide charges for the shooting death of Goodson.

On Dec. 4, 2020, Meade was wrapping up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force when he fatally shot Goodson, who was not the subject of the search.

Court records show Meade confronted Goodson outside of his vehicle in front of his grandmother's home. A witness said Meade told Goodson to drop his gun. When he didn't, Meade fatally shot him.

Relatives say Goodson was carrying a bag of sandwiches while opening the door to his grandmother’s house at the time he was shot.

An autopsy report showed Goodson was shot five times in the back and once in the buttocks.

Meade was a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office before he was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. He eventually left the sheriff’s office on disability retirement in July 2021.

Goodson's family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Meade, but that was put on hold until the trial is completed.