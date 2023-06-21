'The light in his eyes has dimmed': Jack Hanna's family speaks about diagnosis for first time in 2+ years

The zoo has set up a green mailbox inside the guest relations office where visitors are encouraged to write notes of love and support for Jack Hanna's family.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering guests the ability to send notes of love and support to Jack Hanna and his family after they spoke publicly for the first time in more than two years since his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Jack served in the director role at the Columbus Zoo for 42 years before retiring in 2020.

He was well-known for his live animal demonstrations on talk shows hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and James Corden, increasing the profile of the Columbus Zoo and leading to massive attendance increases over the years.

Jack also hosted the popular syndicated TV show “Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures” from 1993 to 2008. He also hosted “Jack Hanna's Into the Wild,” which started in 2007, and “Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown" until 2020.

In April 2021, Jack’s family announced that he has been diagnosed with dementia and that he would retire from public life. His condition quickly worsened to his having Alzheimer’s.

He and his wife Suzi were interviewed by the Columbus Dispatch this month. It was the family's first interview since Jack was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to Columbus Dispatch, Jack and Suzi, who have been married for 54 years, used to travel the world but now stay at their northwest Montana home, surrounded by their 50-acre farm. They stick to their daily routine because straying far from it can cause disruptions and frustration for Jack.

One of Jack's children posted to his Twitter account following the interview saying that they welcomed the Dispatch into their home for "a real-world look into living with Alzheimer's disease."

"While Dad/Jack is still mobile, his mind fails him, the light in his eyes has dimmed, and we miss who he was each & every moment of the day,” the post reads.

June marks Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and the family stated that now is the time to recognize the fight against the darkness of the disease.

The Alzheimer's Association reports that an estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Dementia. According to its website, one in three seniors die with Alzheimer's or another dementia.

Kathaleen, Jack's oldest daughter told Dispatch that they want other families to know they're not alone.

“If this helps even one other family, it’s more than worth sharing dad’s story,” Kathaleen said during the interview. “He spent a lifetime helping everyone he could. He will never know it or understand it, but he is still doing it now.”

A Twitter post to Jack's account said, "We have been so grateful for your kind messages, words of support, and the privacy you have afforded our family over the last 2+ years."

The family said they are not planning on doing any additional interviews and ask for continued privacy.

Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo, said in a statement on Facebook that the zoo is grateful to the family for sharing the personal update about Jack's private battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"Their decision to talk about Jack’s health challenges brings awareness to this disease that affects more than six million Americans of all ages. We stand in support of Jack, Suzi, and the Hanna family. Jack is and will always be an integral part of the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds’ history and legacy. "