The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Three people were injured in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and multiple other vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-71 near Park Road in north Columbus Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Dispatchers did not know the severity of the injuries.

As of 5 p.m., the vehicles had been removed from the main lanes of the highway and two lanes were open

NORTH SIDE: The LEFT 3 LANES of I-71 SB are CLOSED south of Polaris Pkwy due to a crash involving a semi truck. Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays. Follow OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/MWK1FTVqsC — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) March 11, 2021