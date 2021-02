The Franklin County Sheriff's office told 10TV the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — All lanes of I-71 Northbound are shutdown at Stringtown Road in Grove City due to a crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office told 10TV the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

No word yet on any injuries and how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is backed up for several miles.

Drivers can take London-Groveport Rd (SR-665) to SR-104 or US-23 to avoid area.

