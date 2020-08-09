Hundreds of boaters weigh anchor at Buckeye Lake for Labor Day celebrations

A beautiful Labor Day on Buckeye Lake brought out hundreds of boaters to the water.

On the surface, hundreds of boaters weighed anchor at Buckeye Lake, Monday, grateful for the perfect day on the water.

“That’s right,” Michelle Purcell said. “You got it.”

Purcell and her friends Nicole and Laura were in one of many boats taking part in the day’s Trump 2020 boat parade.

Out on the water was lots of social distancing, but little-to-no face masks. Purcell and company say they’re not concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19.

Purcell, herself, is a nurse.

“I mean, we’re outside, we’re not in a crowded area,” she said. “We’ll be on the boat just having a good time.”

Greg Garfus was out with his family, Monday. They’ve been at Buckeye Lake all weekend.

“We were here Friday night for the fireworks,” he said. “We came Saturday, we came yesterday and we’re here again today.”

He believes it’s up to the people to make the right decisions to stay away from people you didn’t come with to help keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay.

“Exactly,” he said. “You’re outside, you know, everyone is in their own boats.”

Governor Mike DeWine has said this holiday could very well set the tone for the rest of the year when it comes to how Ohio reacts to COVID-19. Boaters believe keeping their circles tight should hopefully prove people can both be out and slow the spread of the virus at the same time.

“We’re going to be together,” Laura Dickerson said. “We’re fine.”

“You’re just enjoying the lake, enjoying the scenery and enjoying your families,” Garfus said. “I think it’s awesome.”