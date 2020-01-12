Hilliard man dead following single-vehicle crash in Grove City

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday night in Grove City.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on London Groveport Road.

A 2005 silver Toyota Camry was going west on London Groveport Road when it went off the road and into a ditch. The car then flipped over and came to rest on its roof.

Authorities say the driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Jerry Smith of Hilliard, was thrown from the vehicle. He was the only person inside the car.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

London Groveport Road between Lambert Road and the entrance to the Pleasant Acres Mobile Home park is currently shut down.

