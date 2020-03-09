Trick-or-treat scheduled for October 29 in Hilliard; masks recommended

Recommendations include wearing masks and handing out candy outside homes.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The City of Hilliard announced Thursday its trick-or-treat will happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 29.

The city said almost 90% of people who responded through its community engagement website felt that trick-or-treating can safely happen so the city is moving forward with some precautions.

Recommendations include wearing masks, adults handing out candy saying outside homes while wearing gloves, and not allowing anyone to grab candy directly from a bowl.

Children will also need to have parental supervision.