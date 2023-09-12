Music program named in honor of late 10TV morning anchor returns

The Heather Pick Music Program was named in honor of the late WBNS-TV morning anchor who died after a battle with breast cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission to help cancer patients heal through the sounds of music returns to Columbus on Tuesday.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, also known as The James, is bringing back the Heather Pick Music Program.

Through the program, patients, caregivers, staff and visitors can enjoy performances featuring different musical styles and genres throughout the week.

The Heather Pick Music Program was named after the late WBNS-TV morning anchor.

Heather died on Nov. 7, 2008, after a brave and public battle with breast cancer.

Throughout her fight, in the name of awareness and education, Heather was open and honest as she shared her story with our central Ohio audience.

Heather was an unwavering champion for breast cancer awareness and education. She worked to fundraise for research and fight the disease so others wouldn’t have to endure what she went through.

Heather was also known as a wonderful singer and songwriter. When she died, she left behind a legacy of healing through music.

The James started the music program in 2015 in honor of the late-morning show anchor.

The mission of the Heather Pick Music Program is to use music to create a healing environment and reduce discomfort, stress and anxiety for those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The performance schedule will be posted on The James’ website. Kelly Vaughn will be the first performer in the concert series.