Grove City senior center staff gets creative trying to cheer up residents through the pandemic

The team at StoryPoint in Grove City is working together to make life during a pandemic a little bit better for their residents.

The team at StoryPoint in Grove City is working together to make life during a pandemic a little bit better for their residents.

They’re slowly introducing daily group activities, such as making crafts, or cornhole for sports day. The senior living community is also participating in dressing up for Disney day or Mix and Match day.

If the residents don’t have the necessities they do to join in, their families are allowed to drop items off.

Life Enrichment Leader, Jennifer Lazor, said they have three different areas in the community. They have 200 residents total living in areas of independent living, assisted living or their memory care unit

Throughout the pandemic, the senior living community has had its fair share of changes and restrictions.

For example, in-person visiting is still not able to happen.

For those in independent living, they’re able to leave for doctor’s appointments or have groceries brought in by their family.

Josephine Taschler, 94, is one of those residents and has called StoryPoint home for about two years

Taschler’s daughter lives in Grove City and visits when she drops off groceries. It’s those little moments and morning phone calls, that Taschler cherishes the most.

The resident said her husband passed away six years ago, and just like her, there are many residents living inside, without a partner.

She said it’s been a challenge not being able to see family or hang out as much with others inside of the community, because of pandemic restrictions.

“I find the worst part of the day is the evening when you go in and lock your door and you’re alone, and you’re with your thoughts,” Taschler said.

That’s why the team has created themed days and fun activities for everyone to do together, while still following guidelines.

They even had the Ohio Bird Sanctuary come and show off their birds through the glass windows.

Taschler said for her, it helps her look forward to what’s next.

“It takes your mind off of other things for that time,” Taschler said.

For the residents who may not feel comfortable just yet being around one or two people, the team is making sure to go to each apartment and offer crafts, drinks, food or whatever activity they have going on for that day.

It’s not only helping the residents, but it’s helping those who work there.

“To be quite honest, they’re getting us through this as well,” Lazor said.

The life enrichment director said it’s more than just a resident and staff relationship, everyone in there has become a big family.

As for the next steps, they’re hoping to have updates on indoor visits and other COVID-19 safety precautions.