Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild cold symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to a release from the governor's office, DeWine was experiencing mild cold symptoms on Monday.

DeWine believed it was just a head cold, so he continued his work day on Tuesday but his symptoms worsened. His doctor advised he take a COVID test, which came back positive.

The governor reportedly had a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test around 5:30 p.m. He is resting at home at this time, according to the release.

DeWine's positive test comes just hours after he and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther met during a press conference on to announce a new initiative against gun violence.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising since late summer although –- thanks to some lasting immunity from prior vaccinations and infections –- not nearly as much as this time last year.

But protection wanes over time and the coronavirus continually churns out new variants that can dodge prior immunity. It’s been a year since the last time the vaccines were tweaked.

Just like earlier vaccinations, the fall round is cleared for adults and children as young as age 6 months. FDA said starting at age 5, most people can get a single dose even if they’ve never had a prior COVID-19 shot. Younger children might need additional doses depending on their history of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations.

