Gov. DeWine announces Intel's $20 billion investment, bringing 20,000 jobs to the state

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Friday the leading global computer chip manufacturer Intel Corporation has chosen a location in Licking County, just outside New Albany, as the future home for its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world.

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

Intel plans to invest more than $20 billion to build two factories by 2025. The factories will be designed to increase the American share of the global semiconductor supply chain, according to a press release from the office of Gov. DeWine.

I am happy to confirm that my administration has been working closely with @Intel to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world to Ohio. This new #IntelOhio partnership will transform our state!

“With the project announced today, we are establishing an entirely new industry sector that currently does not exist in our state, and along with it, we are rebuilding for America a sustainable, resilient domestic supply chain of semiconductors, which is critical to our national and economic security,” Husted said.

This project will the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history. It will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year and 7,000 construction jobs. The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product, the release said.

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.