Newark fire: At least 13 hospitalized from natural gas leak inside career center

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — At least 13 people were hospitalized from a gas leak inside a career and technical center in Licking County Friday morning, according to the Newark Division of Fire.

The fire department said firefighters and crews from multiple other agencies responded to Career & Technology Education Centers on Price Road around 9:55 a.m. The fire department added that a natural gas leak occurred inside the building.

Authorities said several patients are being taken to Licking Memorial Hospital for treatment and there are no life-threatening injuries. C-TEC of Licking County posted on social media that some of those who were treated were students.

People are returning to the building, according to the fire department.