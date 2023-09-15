x
Newark fire: At least 13 hospitalized from natural gas leak inside career center

Some of those who were treated for the gas leak were students at the center.
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — At least 13 people were hospitalized from a gas leak inside a career and technical center in Licking County Friday morning, according to the Newark Division of Fire

The fire department said firefighters and crews from multiple other agencies responded to Career & Technology Education Centers on Price Road around 9:55 a.m. The fire department added that a natural gas leak occurred inside the building. 

Authorities said several patients are being taken to Licking Memorial Hospital for treatment and there are no life-threatening injuries. C-TEC of Licking County posted on social media that some of those who were treated were students. 

People are returning to the building, according to the fire department. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.

