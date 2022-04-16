Gahanna police searching for missing 91-year-old woman with dementia

Police said Mary Lindsey drove away from her home on Vista Drive to head to her daughter’s house at 10:30 a.m., but never arrived.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a 91-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Police said Mary Lindsey drove away from her home on Vista Drive to head to her daughter’s house at 10:30 a.m., but never arrived.

Police added Lindsey has dementia and other health issues and there is a concern for her safety.

Lindsey is 5 foot 3 inches. weighs 143 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Her vehicle is described as a 2014 white Honda Civic with the Ohio license plate number HSA5184. Her car has a bumper sticker that reads, “Life is better with a cat.”