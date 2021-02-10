Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy in Linden brings optimism in community

The market opened last week in an area many considered a food desert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For some, a huge need has been filled in the Linden Community with the new Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy.

Last week, a ribbon cutting was held for it.

A few blocks down from the store, is where you’ll find Jonathan Smith’s Clean Cutts Barbershop.

"The door of linden I think is wide open people are going and coming,” said Smith.

He’s owned the shop for the last several years. Lately, some of the talk has been centered around the new market and pharmacy.

"The Fresh Market is still new to me I haven't made it inside yet. If it stays true to what they're promoting it to be, then it seems like it will be a good thing for the community,” he said.

It sits where the old Eagle Market used to and it's fulfilling for so many in this community.

“Kids, you know, are able to get fresh food and good food before they go strap on their football gear,” said Smith.

From fresh, healthy food, to medical care through the pharmacy, Smith doesn't want something this good- this needed- to wither away.

"Are you going to keep the integrity of the place up, are you going to keep everything there fresh,” said Smith.

From where he stands, it's just what the community needs. For too long Smith has watched Linden turn into a food desert. He believes it stops right now.

"The door on Linden is definitely open. So, these things will be good for the community,” he said.

The market will be open on the following dates and hours: