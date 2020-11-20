Retired Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 passes away

Blek served eight years between 2009-2017 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A retired K9 who served eight years with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office passed away Friday morning.

Blek worked as a dual-purpose drug detection dog with the sheriff's office from 2009-2017.

He worked with Deputy Robert McKee on a federal drug task force and was responsible for finding and recovering millions of dollars in illegal narcotics as well as millions of dollars in illegal currency.