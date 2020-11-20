Retired Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A retired K9 who served eight years with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office passed away Friday morning.
Blek worked as a dual-purpose drug detection dog with the sheriff's office from 2009-2017.
He worked with Deputy Robert McKee on a federal drug task force and was responsible for finding and recovering millions of dollars in illegal narcotics as well as millions of dollars in illegal currency.
In a post announcing the K9's death, the sheriff's office says "Blek came to work every day with his mind on the mission. Every time he was asked to perform, it was GO time."