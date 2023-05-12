Franklin County officials searching for teen with autism who walked away from foster home

FCCS says Jacob walked away from his foster home in the North Linden/Clinton Township area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Children Services is asking for help in searching for a 15-year-old boy.

Officials say he has autism, has difficulty communicating, doesn’t know phone numbers or addresses and often loses his sense of direction.

Jacob is an eighth grade student at Medina Middle School.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He recently shaved his head and was last seen wearing a silky black collar shirt, black sweatpants and no shoes.