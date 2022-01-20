Elton John coming to Schottenstein Center in April for 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

The legendary artist will stop in Columbus one final time on April 12.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Legendary artist Elton John will be making one last stop in Columbus in April as part of his farewell tour.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour kicked off in New Orleans Wednesday night.

John will play at the Schottenstein Center on April 12 where he'll play a 21-song setlist, including "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Bennie And The Jets" and other classics.

Anyone interested in buying tickets can do so here.

The tour was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Overall, the farewell tour will feature more than 40 arena dates in North America through April before traveling to Europe for his stadium run. He'll be back in the United States later this summer.

The 74-year-old artist postponed some of his earlier European dates until 2023 due to having surgery after a hip injury.

During his career, John has received 34 Grammy Award nominations, earning six wins. He's also received three Tony Award nominations, winning one of them.