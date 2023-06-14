East Palestine residents demand DeWine declare emergency months after derailment

The Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment held a press conference requesting the emergency declaration to get access to federal.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — East Palestine residents gathered with the members of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment Wednesday to hold a press conference at the Statehouse. They’re hoping this effort will convince Gov. Mike DeWine to declare an emergency for their community that would give them access to federal support they said they desperately need.

A fiery train derailment released toxic chemicals into the air, ground, and water on Feb. 3. Residents from East Palestine shared their personal stories from the last four months as well as the daily struggles they’re still facing.

"People are still getting sick. It started with respiratory illnesses, nose bleeds, intestinal issues,” said Jess Conard, an East Palestine resident.

"It’s easy enough to say just pick up and leave, but would you have the money to do that? To replace everything in your home?" Jamie Wallace, an East Palestine resident, said.

Some families said they were left with no choice but to move, leaving behind lifelong homes and memories that can’t be replaced.

"I still visit my home daily just to manicure the yard and look after things the way I know my grandfather would want done,” Daren Gamble, an East Palestine resident, said.

Other families said they’re still deciding whether to leave behind their new beginnings.

"We had just purchased a home about a year ago,” Conard said.

Jess and Chad Conard bought their dream home with their three boys in February of 2022. That home is about 2.5 miles from where the trail derailment happened, and they could see the aftermath in the sky from their house. The Conard’s still live at home and are still experiencing minor symptoms.

"We're not really sure what to do next... we'll never be able to sell our house,” Conard said.

Conard said she and her husband are still figuring out what’s next for them, with more questions than answers on the possible risks that lie ahead.

"We want to stay, but we only want to stay if it’s safe,” Conard said.