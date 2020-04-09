Man in critical condition after being shot in his car on East Livingston Avenue near South Hamilton Road

Police were called to the 4200 block of East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

According to police, they were called to the 4200 block of East Livingston Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police say a man was driving in his car down East Livingston when he was shot by someone in another vehicle.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East.

Police found multiple shell casings on East Livingston.

East Livingston Avenue is currently shut down between Westphal Avenue and South Hamilton Road as police investigate.