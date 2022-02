Police said Bianca Van Heyningen is believed to have left her home on West Dublin-Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department is looking for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Police said Bianca Van Heyningen is believed to have left her home on West Dublin-Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Police said she may be wearing red or black leggings, a black Old Navy short-sleeved shirt and a black jacket.