Dublin man who served time for collecting urine indicted on several child pornography charges

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Dublin man who previously served time for trying to collect the urine of young boys was indicted on child pornography charges Monday morning.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the grand jury indicted 68-year-old Alan Patton on seven counts including illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that Patton was attempting to find child pornography through an online search engine.

Authorities seized numerous electronic devices from Patton's home.

Between Feb. 2019 and Sept. 2020, O'Brien said Patton allegedly downloaded videos and images of children engaging in sexual activity.

Patton is set for arraignment on Oct. 7.

In 1994, Patton pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition against an 8-year-old boy. He served four years in prison and was labeled a sex offender.

Then, in 2006, Patton was caught at a Gahanna movie theater and was accused of watching little boys urinate.

Police said that Patton admitted to collecting boys' urine and even paid them for it. Patton was charged with voyeurism.