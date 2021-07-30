Dublin Community Pool North closed for crypto treatment

There have been no reports of water-related illness associated with the city’s facilities.

The Dublin Community Pool North will be closed on Friday and Saturday for cryptosporidium treatment.

The City of Dublin said a third-party company it uses for regular testing detected crypto in the leisure pool.

There have been no reports of water-related illness associated with the city’s facilities.

Following treatment, the pool is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Crypto is a germ that causes diarrhea, spread by swallowing water that has been contaminated with fecal matter containing crypto. It can also be spread by human-to-human contact.