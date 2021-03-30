Dog dies after allegedly being given narcotics; Ross County man charged with animal cruelty

James Griffin Jr. is facing several charges.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A dog died in Ross County, after allegedly being given narcotics, according to a report from the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Cattail Road, just northwest of Chillicothe, on March 29 around 4 p.m. in response to a complaint about threats.

When deputies arrived, they talked to two women.

One of them said her son, 29-year-old James Griffin Jr., had made threats against them and poisoned her dog, according to the report.

A deputy wrote he saw the dog was having a seizure and the dog died a short time later.

The deputy then wrote he saw some items on the table, which one of the women said her son used to give narcotics to the dog.

Griffin is charged with aggravated menacing, cruelty to animals and domestic violence.