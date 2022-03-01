x
DeWine commemorates state’s 219th birthday on Ohio Statehood Day

DeWine will name members of the Ohio Commission involved with the nation’s 250th birthday.
Credit: WBNS-10TV / Chris Poturalski
File photo - The Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine commemorated the state’s 219th birthday during Tuesday’s Ohio Statehood Day celebration.  

Congress approved Ohio’s first constitution in early 1803 and President Thomas Jefferson signed it on Feb. 19. The newly elected General Assembly conducted business for the first time on March 1, 1803, at the then Statehouse in Chillicothe.

On July 4, 2026, the United States will commemorate 250 years of independence. The newly announced members of the General Assembly will soon piece together recommendations for how to celebrate that day in Ohio. 

"Not just one day, it will really be a broad recognition of the impact that Ohioans have had on our nation's past, present and future," said DeWine.    

