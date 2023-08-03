Powell woman dies after colliding with another vehicle in Delaware County

POWELL, Ohio — A woman was killed when her vehicle collided with another vehicle in Delaware County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on state Route 257 near Seldom Seen Road in Liberty Township.
OSHP said 79-year-old Harriet Hammel was driving a 2007 Volvo S80 and heading north on state Route 257. Meanwhile, a man was heading on the same road in a 2021 Ford F-150.
OSHP said Hammel’s vehicle traveled left of center and collided head-on with the truck.
Both drivers were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Hammel died from her injuries at the hospital. The other driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
OSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Township Fire Department assisted OSHP with the crash.