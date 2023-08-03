Powell woman dies after colliding with another vehicle in Delaware County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

POWELL, Ohio — A woman was killed when her vehicle collided with another vehicle in Delaware County Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on state Route 257 near Seldom Seen Road in Liberty Township.

OSHP said 79-year-old Harriet Hammel was driving a 2007 Volvo S80 and heading north on state Route 257. Meanwhile, a man was heading on the same road in a 2021 Ford F-150.

OSHP said Hammel’s vehicle traveled left of center and collided head-on with the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Hammel died from her injuries at the hospital. The other driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

OSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.