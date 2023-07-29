Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-71 in Columbus

The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Kenworth dump truck that was driving at a slower rate, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the back of a vehicle before getting struck by traffic on Interstate 71 in Columbus early Saturday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-71 near Greenlawn Avenue. A motorcycle crashed into the back of a Kenworth dump truck that was driving at a slower rate.

The motorcyclist then fell to the ground and was struck by traffic approaching from the south.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.