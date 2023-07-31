2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in east Columbus

The cars involved, including a Kia, sustained heavy damage from the crash. Police said multiple people from one of the vehicles fled from the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured after three cars collided with each other in east Columbus on Monday, police said.

The crash happened in front of the Dollar General at 1500 East Livingston Avenue near Berkeley Road sometime around midnight. Details on what caused the crash are not known at this time.

The cars involved, including a Kia, sustained heavy damage from the crash.

The Columbus Division of Police said multiple people from one of the vehicles fled from the scene and officers were not able to apprehend them.

Two people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.